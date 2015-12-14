© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
NAU Scientist: Dry Climates Diminish Microbial Diversity

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Melissa Sevigny
Published December 14, 2015 at 5:00 AM MST
Navajo_SS-Escalante-UT-USGS.jpg
USGS
/

Deserts like the American Southwest are expected to get drier as the climate warms. That’s bad news for soil microbes, according to a global study co-authored by researchers at Northern Arizona University.

This study is the first to look at soil microbes in drylands all over the world. The researchers collected soil samples from 80 dryland ecosystems, on every continent except Antarctica. It found bacteria and fungi were less numerous and less diverse in drier climates.  

NAU soil ecologist Matthew Bowker is one of the study’s authors. “Not only are plants and animals going to respond to climate change, but it seems that also microbes that live in the soil would too,” Bowker said. “You would expect it, but here it is, loud and clear.”

Bowker says drylands cover 40 percent of the Earth’s landmass, and climate models predict they’ll expand. If microbial diversity diminishes in these regions, soil will become less fertile, and the effects will ripple up the food chain.

Bowker’s next project will be to study livestock grazing in drylands with the international team. 

Melissa Sevigny
Melissa joined KNAU's team in 2015 to report on science, health, and the environment. Her work has appeared nationally on NPR and been featured on Science Friday. She grew up in Tucson, Arizona, where she fell in love with the ecology and geology of the Sonoran desert.
