Permits For Cutting Christmas Trees Dwindling

The Forest Service says permits for cutting Christmas trees on national forests in Arizona are dwindling.

According to a Forest Service announcement Monday, only the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest and parts of the Coronado and Kaibab forests still have cutting permits available.

The agency says permits are available in all five ranger districts of the Apache-Sitgreaves forests in eastern Arizona.

The Tusayan Ranger District in the Kaibab forest in northern Arizona and the Douglas Ranger District of the Coronado forest in southeastern Arizona also still have permits available.

Permits can be obtained through over-the-counter purchases at Forest Services offices.