KNAU and Arizona News
Science and Innovations

Proposed Pipeline Could Deliver Water from Lake Powell to Utah

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Melissa Sevigny
Published December 15, 2015 at 5:00 AM MST
The public comment period is open for a proposed pipeline that would carry water from Lake Powell to southern Utah.

The pipeline would stretch 140 miles across northern Arizona and southern Utah. It would bring 86,000 acre-feet of water annually to the booming population near St. George.

That’s about one-fifth of Utah’s remaining allocation from the Colorado River.

The Utah Division of Water Resources submitted a draft proposal for the pipeline to the federal government earlier this month. Hydroelectric energy would be generated on the downhill portions of the pipeline, to offset the energy costs of pumping water uphill for the first fifty miles.

Total construction costs are estimated between 1 and 2 billion dollars.

If approved, water deliveries could begin as early as 2025. The public comment period runs through the end of February. Utah will submit the final proposal in April, and then the project will undergo environmental review.

KNAU and Arizona News colorado riverwaterGlen Canyon DamColorado River CompactLocal NewsLake PowellScience and InnovationUtah
Melissa Sevigny
Melissa joined KNAU's team in 2015 to report on science, health, and the environment. Her work has appeared nationally on NPR and been featured on Science Friday. She grew up in Tucson, Arizona, where she fell in love with the ecology and geology of the Sonoran desert.
