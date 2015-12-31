Ex-Arizona House Speaker Appointed To Corporation Commission

Former Arizona House Speaker Andy Tobin has been appointed to fill a Corporation Commission post that was vacated earlier this month with the resignation of Commissioner Susan Bitter Smith.

The appointment by Gov. Doug Ducey was announced Wednesday.

Bitter Smith's resignation came as she was accused of having a conflict of interest for allegedly lobbying for companies the commission regulates.

She said she believes she's on solid legal ground but the issue has become a distraction to the commission.

Tobin will serve the final year of Bitter Smith's term.

He says he's unsure whether he run for the post in 2016.

He currently serves as director of the Arizona Department of Insurance and interim director of the state's Department of Financial Institutions.

Tobin lost a 2014 congressional campaign.