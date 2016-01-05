Navajo Nation Probationary Judge Convicted Of Abusing Post

A Navajo Nation judge faces up to six months in jail after being found guilty of abusing his position.

The late December conviction of Roy Tso Jr. came months after a bench trial in tribal court. Prosecutors had alleged that Tso improperly interfered in a burglary investigation involving his relatives in 2013.

Sentencing is set for Feb. 4.

Prosecutor Richard Wade says he'll seek the maximum penalty of six months in jail on the misdemeanor conviction.

Tso's attorney, Judy Apachee, says no factual basis exists for the judge's ruling and plans an appeal to the tribe's high court.

Tso was a tribal prosecutor before being confirmed as a probationary judge for the Kayenta district in February 2013. He was placed on leave in October that year amid allegations of wrongdoing.