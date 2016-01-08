© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Avalanche Danger High on San Francisco Peaks After Heavy Snowfall

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published January 8, 2016 at 12:46 PM MST
The San Francisco Peaks received several feet of snow this week as three winter storms moved through the region. That has local officials concerned about avalanche danger in the backcountry. Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports.

Early season snowpack combined with wind; cold, clear nights; and four-plus-feet of new snow have created ideal avalanche conditions.

Crews don’t conduct regular patrols and avalanche mitigation outside the boundaries of Arizona Snowbowl. And officials with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and Coconino National Forest, are urging anyone who travels into the backcountry to carefully examine snow and weather conditions.

Troy Marino with the Kachina Peaks Avalanche Center says the high-elevation snowpack is unpredictable.

“With the new snow like we’ve just had – a rapid accumulation of massive amounts of snow piling up on that weak sugar-snow that was created in December. And when that happens, you’ll get avalanches,” he says.

Marino says multiple natural avalanches occurred late last year on the San Francisco Peaks, but none have been reported since the most recent round of storms. Avalanches are most common within 24 hours of a snowstorm, but unstable conditions can last long after.

Officials recommend backcountry travelers carry a shovel, rescue beacon, avalanche probe, and other survival gear. They also advise those who venture out to be proficient in wilderness navigation.

Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
