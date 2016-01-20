Five Planets Align in Morning Sky

Stargazers can now spot all five of the brightest planets lined up in the pre-dawn sky.

Jupiter will rise first and will be high in the sky, followed by Mars, Saturn, Venus and Mercury. This last planet is faint and will climb above the horizon shortly before dawn.

Stargazers can catch the celestial show from now until February 20th. Look southeast to spot Venus, the brightest planet. The best viewing will be in early February, in places with dark skies and unobstructed horizons.

The last time all five bright planets appeared together in the sky was over a decade ago. The event will occur again in the evening sky in August later this year.