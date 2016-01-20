© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News
Science and Innovations

Five Planets Align in Morning Sky

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Melissa Sevigny
Published January 20, 2016 at 5:00 AM MST
Stargazers can now spot all five of the brightest planets lined up in the pre-dawn sky.

Jupiter will rise first and will be high in the sky, followed by Mars, Saturn, Venus and Mercury. This last planet is faint and will climb above the horizon shortly before dawn.

Stargazers can catch the celestial show from now until February 20th. Look southeast to spot Venus, the brightest planet. The best viewing will be in early February, in places with dark skies and unobstructed horizons.

The last time all five bright planets appeared together in the sky was over a decade ago. The event will occur again in the evening sky in August later this year.  

KNAU and Arizona News dark skiesastronomyScience and Innovation
Melissa Sevigny
Melissa joined KNAU's team in 2015 to report on science, health, and the environment. Her work has appeared nationally on NPR and been featured on Science Friday. She grew up in Tucson, Arizona, where she fell in love with the ecology and geology of the Sonoran desert.
See stories by Melissa Sevigny
