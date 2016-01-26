© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona's Voter Registration Dips In Last Quarter Of 2015

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 26, 2016 at 8:58 AM MST
The number of people registered to vote in Arizona declined by 1 percent during the last three months of 2015.

The Arizona Secretary of State's Office says 3.2 million people are now registered to vote.

There were 45,000 more registered voters in the second-to-last quarter of 2015.

Independents and those who haven't designated a party preference now account for almost 37 percent of all voters.

Nearly 34 percent of voters are registered as Republicans, and 28 percent are Democrats.

