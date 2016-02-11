Flu Cases 'Widespread' but Below Average in AZ

State health officials say the flu has spread to every county in Arizona. The number of confirmed cases for this season, however, remains below average statewide. That’s also the case in Coconino County. Arizona Public Radio’s Justin Regan reports.

Coconino County health officials say there have been 80 confirmed cases. A third of those came last week and represent the biggest spike so far this season. Officials say the flu still isn’t as widespread in Coconino County as it’s been in the previous three seasons at this time. A little more than half of the 3,700 confirmed cases in Arizona are in Maricopa County.

The flu is similar to the cold, but more physically draining and can be severe for people with certain medical conditions, as well as the elderly and young children.

Health officials recommend people wash their hands often to help prevent infection. They also say it’s not too late to get a flu shot, because the flu season lasts until May.