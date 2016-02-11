© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Flu Now Widespread In Arizona; Over 3,700 Cases Reported

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published February 11, 2016
FLU.jpg

State health officials say the flu is now widespread in Arizona.

The Department of Health Services says more than 3,700 flu cases have been reported, although the department says there likely have been even more cases.

According to the department, there have been cases in all 15 counties but that Maricopa County accounts for just over half the statewide total.

Health officials say it's not too late to get a flu shot because Arizona's flu season lasts as late as May.

Flu symptoms are similar to the common cold. However, the flu comes on quickly and is more physically draining.

The department advises most people with the flu to stay home, rest and drink fluids. However, the flu can be more severe for others, including those with certain medical conditions.

