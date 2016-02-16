McCain Wants Next President To Fill US Supreme Court Vacancy

Arizona Senator John McCain is joining some fellow Republican senators in saying that President Barack Obama's successor should fill the U.S. Supreme Court vacancy created by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia.

McCain said Monday that the Supreme Court nominee should be chosen by the American people's choice for the next president. McCain made his remarks on "The Mike Broomhead Show" on Phoenix radio station KFYI.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is among other Senate Republicans who have said a nomination should wait until the next president.

Obama has said he intends to announce Scalia's replacement "in due time."

U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick, a candidate for the Democratic nomination for McCain's seat, responded to McCain's statement by saying the Senate has an obligation to vote on Supreme court nominees.