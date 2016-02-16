© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

McCain Wants Next President To Fill US Supreme Court Vacancy

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 16, 2016 at 8:57 AM MST
McCain1.jpg

Arizona Senator John McCain is joining some fellow Republican senators in saying that President Barack Obama's successor should fill the U.S. Supreme Court vacancy created by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia.

McCain said Monday that the Supreme Court nominee should be chosen by the American people's choice for the next president. McCain made his remarks on "The Mike Broomhead Show" on Phoenix radio station KFYI.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is among other Senate Republicans who have said a nomination should wait until the next president.

Obama has said he intends to announce Scalia's replacement "in due time."

U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick, a candidate for the Democratic nomination for McCain's seat, responded to McCain's statement by saying the Senate has an obligation to vote on Supreme court nominees.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Senator John McCain
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content