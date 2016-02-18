Voter Registration Deadline for Presidential Primary Monday

Only voters registered with major political parties can take part in Arizona’s upcoming Presidential Preference Election. Monday is the final day to register to vote in the primary, and the last chance for independent voters to re-register with a party. Arizona Public Radio’s Justin Regan reports.

Independents make up 37% of registered voters in Arizona. They’re the largest bloc of voters in the state.

Independents can choose to vote with a specific party in most of Arizona’s primary elections. For the Presidential Preference Election, however, they have to register as Democrats, Republicans or members of the Green Party.

Some Arizona lawmakers and Secretary of State Michele Reagan want to make political parties pay for the presidential primary instead of the state. They say Arizona taxpayers shouldn’t fund something that Independents can’t participate in. Critics of the proposal say a better approach would be to pass legislation that would open Arizona’s presidential primary to all voters.

The Presidential Preference Election will take place March 22nd. Residents can register to vote, or re-register with another party, at www.servicearizona.com.