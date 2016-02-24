© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Begaye Signs into Law $180 Million Navajo Water and Sanitation Bill

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published February 24, 2016 at 5:00 AM MST
russell_begaye_navajo_nation_water_river_epa_0820.jpg
Brent Lewis/The Denver Post
/

Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye has signed into law the tribe’s largest-ever spending package. It’ll use part of a settlement from a federal lawsuit to fund more than 100 water and sanitation projects. Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports.

Tribal officials say the bill will protect public health by cleaning up water contamination, and will also enhance economic development. Many communities throughout the Navajo Nation suffer from poor water quality.

The tribe will spend $180 million to fix sewer systems in Tuba City, Chinle and Shiprock, and several other locations. It’ll also provide water to homes that lack indoor plumbing.

Navajo President Russell Begaye says the project is among the most comprehensive water initiatives in the tribe’s history.

“At the chapter level, a lot of homes will be getting water lines. People that have been asking for water to be piped into their homes. This is very, very significant that many, many homes will get water now,” Begaye says.

The funds will come from a $554 million federal lawsuit alleging the federal government mismanaged Navajo natural resources for more than half-a-century. It was the largest settlement ever won by an American Indian Tribe.

Begaye says the water project will be the first of several initiatives to be funded by the settlement money. Tribal officials also plan to install powerlines and begin road construction in the coming years. 

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News waterwastewaterLocal NewsNavajo NationNavajo Nation CouncilRussell Begaye
Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
See stories by Ryan Heinsius
Related Content