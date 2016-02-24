Begaye Signs into Law $180 Million Navajo Water and Sanitation Bill

Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye has signed into law the tribe’s largest-ever spending package. It’ll use part of a settlement from a federal lawsuit to fund more than 100 water and sanitation projects. Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports.

Tribal officials say the bill will protect public health by cleaning up water contamination, and will also enhance economic development. Many communities throughout the Navajo Nation suffer from poor water quality.

The tribe will spend $180 million to fix sewer systems in Tuba City, Chinle and Shiprock, and several other locations. It’ll also provide water to homes that lack indoor plumbing.

Navajo President Russell Begaye says the project is among the most comprehensive water initiatives in the tribe’s history.

“At the chapter level, a lot of homes will be getting water lines. People that have been asking for water to be piped into their homes. This is very, very significant that many, many homes will get water now,” Begaye says.

The funds will come from a $554 million federal lawsuit alleging the federal government mismanaged Navajo natural resources for more than half-a-century. It was the largest settlement ever won by an American Indian Tribe.

Begaye says the water project will be the first of several initiatives to be funded by the settlement money. Tribal officials also plan to install powerlines and begin road construction in the coming years.