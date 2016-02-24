© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Polygamous Sect Leaders Face Food Stamp Fraud Charges

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 24, 2016 at 7:48 AM MST
colo_city.jpg

Several leaders from Warren Jeffs' polygamous sect are expected to make their initial court appearances Wednesday after their arrests on federal allegations of food stamp fraud and money laundering.

The suspects were arrested Tuesday on accusations of orchestrating a yearslong fraud scheme instructing members how to use food-stamp benefits illegally for the benefit of the faith and avoid getting caught.

U.S. attorneys say 11 people were charged, including Lyle Jeffs and Seth Jeffs. They are top-ranking leaders of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and brothers of imprisoned sect leader Warren Jeffs.

The charges are the government's latest move targeting the sect based on the Utah-Arizona border, coinciding with legal battles over child labor and discrimination against nonbelievers.

U.S. Attorney John Huber says: "This indictment is not about religion. This indictment is about fraud."

