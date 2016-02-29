Former Gov. Jan Brewer Endorses Trump For President

Former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer is throwing her support behind Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Trump's campaign announced Brewer's endorsement Saturday. In a statement, Brewer called Trump a "Washington outsider" who will follow the people's will. She says Trump would secure the border and defend workers deprived of jobs by people who are in the U.S. illegally.

Trump says Brewer's endorsement is an honor.

The GOP front-runner for the presidential nomination, Trump received an endorsement from New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on Friday. Christie described Trump as the best Republican candidate to lead the country and beat Democrat Hillary Clinton.