© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Rep. Gosar Says Historical Site Sabotages Copper Mine

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 9, 2016 at 8:40 AM MST
oak_flat.jpg
Ryan Heinsius
/
KNAU

An Arizona Republican Congressman has condemned the National Park Service for adding the Oak Flat campground to the National Registry of Historic Places.

U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar called the campgrounds a "bogus" historic site that's meant to sabotage a mining company's efforts to reach a 1.7 billion-ton copper ore deposit that sits deep underneath the area.

The National Park Service declared the Oak Flat campgrounds outside Superior, Arizona, as a historic place to be included in the registry last week. The park service was required to determine its eligibility as part of an environmental review process.

Gosar said in a written statement he believes the mine would benefit the nearby towns.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News National Park ServicecopperOak FlatTonto National Forest
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content