Rep. Gosar Says Historical Site Sabotages Copper Mine
An Arizona Republican Congressman has condemned the National Park Service for adding the Oak Flat campground to the National Registry of Historic Places.
U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar called the campgrounds a "bogus" historic site that's meant to sabotage a mining company's efforts to reach a 1.7 billion-ton copper ore deposit that sits deep underneath the area.
The National Park Service declared the Oak Flat campgrounds outside Superior, Arizona, as a historic place to be included in the registry last week. The park service was required to determine its eligibility as part of an environmental review process.
Gosar said in a written statement he believes the mine would benefit the nearby towns.