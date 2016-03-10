© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Petition Will Force Council Supermajority for Hub Rezoning

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published March 10, 2016 at 3:39 PM MST
Ryan Heinsius
The Flagstaff City Council is considering rezoning a plot of land slated for the construction of a large-scale student-oriented housing complex. But a petition submitted by local residents who oppose the project could block the rezoning. Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports.

The proposed 664-bed, five-story development called the Hub is planned for Mikes Pike in Flagstaff’s Southside neighborhood. The petition will require six out of seven council members to pass the rezoning ordinance. Without the rezone, developers would have to submit a new site plan and alter its design.

A previous vote by the council to rezone the property passed 4 to 3.

Some residents and local business owners say the Hub is too large and out of character with the historic neighborhood. They also say it would create parking and traffic problems.

The Hub’s developer, Core Campus, however, says the project will address a shortage of housing options in Flagstaff, and will fit in with the neighborhood.

The city council will vote on the rezoning ordinance March 22.

Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
See stories by Ryan Heinsius
