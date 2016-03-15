Some Arizona Police Using Updated Domestic Violence Surveys

Two Arizona police departments are using new surveys to try to raise awareness of domestic violence.

The Daily Courier reports that the Prescott and Prescott Valley police departments worked with Northern Arizona University to develop the Domestic Violence Lethality-Risk Assessment. It has two parts: One survey intended to be administered by a police officer and another that can be used as a self-assessment.

The new survey builds off a risk assessment developed at Johns Hopkins University in 1998 but incorporates input from Yavapai County agencies, mental health professionals and victim advocates.

It's designed to apply to both male and female respondents.

Yavapai Family Advocacy Center director Kathryn Chapman says the surveys are important because people dealing with domestic violence often don't realize they're victims.