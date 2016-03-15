© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Weed Control Effort Begins At Grand Canyon

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 15, 2016 at 8:16 AM MST
grand_canyon1.jpg

An effort will begin this week to spray weed killer inside Grand Canyon National Park to help prevent wildfires.

The park and the Grand Canyon Railway will spray two types of herbicide along railroad tracks to kill weeds, reducing the risk of train wheel sparks setting a fire to the vegetation. The park and railway say the effort will also help control invasive species at the landmark location.

Killing weeds at a place like the Grand Canyon requires a significant amount of environmental review. Officials signed off on an environmental assessment in 2009 that determined the weed control effort will not hurt the environment. The park says the two herbicides have low toxicity levels.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News grand canyon national parkEnvironmentGrand Canyon
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content