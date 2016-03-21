As 2016 Race Goes On, States Debate Election Costs

Arizona officials are getting tired of footing the $6 million bill for the state's presidential primary and want to foist the cost onto the political parties as states around the country weigh the cost of the contests.

Colorado may go the other direction, bringing back state-run primaries. Utah lawmakers voted to scrap primaries in favor of caucuses in the two most recent presidential election cycles. States have come up with various ways to handle the contests every four years, and cost is a factor.

A bill in the Arizona Legislature would force the parties to pay for the presidential nominating process, essentially reverting Arizona to a caucus system.