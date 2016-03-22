Arizona Presidential Preference Election 2016 Voter Information

Arizona voters head to the polls Tue, March 22 to take part in the state’s presidential preference election. Only those registered as a Republican or Democrat, or with the Green Party are eligible to vote. Independents, Libertarians and other unaffiliated voters cannot vote in the presidential preference election.

The winner of the Republican contest will receive all 58 of Arizona’s GOP delegates; and 75 out of 85 delegates will be proportionally allotted among the Democratic candidates.

Polling places statewide are generally open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., but because the Navajo Nation is currently on Mountain Standard Time, polls there will be open from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m., Arizona time. Early ballots cannot be mailed and must be returned by 7 p.m. on Tue, March 22 to be counted.

Statewide election information and results from the Arizona Secretary of State can be found here: https://voter.azsos.gov/VoterView/Home.do.

Below is a county-by-county breakdown for northern, western and eastern Arizona including polling places, election results and general voter information.

COCONINO COUNTY

Polling places: http://www.coconino.az.gov/%5Cdocumentcenter%5Cview%5C11593

Necessary Identification for voting: http://www.coconino.az.gov/%5Cdocumentcenter%5Cview%5C595

Election results: http://www.coconino.az.gov/elections

Coconino County elections officials will post unofficial election results at 8 p.m. and then updates will be posted every 20 to 30 minutes. Unofficial final results will be announced between 10 and 11 p.m.

Early ballot drop-off locations:

–Any polling place on Election Day between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m.

–Coconino County General Services Building, 110 E. Cherry Ave., Flagstaff.

–Coconino County Health Community Services Building, 2625 N. King St., Flagstaff

YAVAPAI COUNTY

Polling place locator: http://gis.yavapai.us/ElectionPollingPlace/pollingplace.htm

Election results: http://www2.yavapai.us/electionsvr/elections-and-results/2016-elections/march-22-2016-election/

Voter identification: http://www2.yavapai.us/electionsvr/identification-at-the-polls/

Early voting: http://www2.yavapai.us/electionsvr/early-voting/

MOHAVE COUNTY

Polling places and general info: http://www.mohavecounty.us/ContentPage.aspx?id=118&cid=135

Election results: http://www.mohavecounty.us/ContentPage.aspx?id=118&cid=137

NAVAJO COUNTY

Polling places: http://www.navajocountyaz.gov/Departments/Elections/Polling-Places

Election results: http://www.navajocountyaz.gov/Departments/Elections/Election-Results

APACHE COUNTY

Polling places: http://www.co.apache.az.us/wp-content/uploads/2016/02/2016PollingPlaces.pdf

General info and results: http://www.co.apache.az.us/elections/

Voter identification: http://www.co.apache.az.us/elections/id-required-at-the-polling-place/