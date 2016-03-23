Quagga Mussels on the Rise in Lake Powell

Officials at Lake Powell are concerned with the increasing number of invasive quagga mussels in the lake. Arizona Public Radio’s Justin Regan reports.

The mussels can now be found at nearly all parts of Lake Powell with the highest concentration at the Southern portion of the lake. They’ve also been spotted in the Colorado River below Glen Canyon Dam. Adult quagga mussels were first seen in Lake Powell in 2013 and their numbers are expected to continue growing in the next few years.

The mussels are known to attach themselves to canyon walls, boats, docks and other structures. They negatively impact the environment’s food chain and can damage boat motors and water intakes.

Officials at Lake Powell say there’s currently no way to get rid of the quagga mussel population. They urge people to help prevent their spread by cleaning, draining and drying their boats after leaving the lake.