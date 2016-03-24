McCain and Kirkpatrick Nearly Tied in New Poll

A new poll shows Republican Senator John McCain and Democratic Congresswoman Ann Kirkpatrick are nearly tied in Arizona’s U-S Senate race. Arizona Public Radio’s Justin Regan reports.

The survey conducted by the Merrill Poll collected data from about 700 likely Arizona voters. 41% said they’d vote for McCain, and 40% said they’d back Kirkpatrick if the two run against each other in November’s general election. 16% were undecided, and 3% said they wouldn’t vote for either candidate.

The poll also shows neither McCain nor Kirkpatrick has a substantial advantage among most demographic groups in Arizona.

A survey last month by the Behavior Research Center showed McCain at 38% and Kirkpatrick at 37% with a quarter of voters still undecided. Polls from last November showed McCain with a 6 point lead.