© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Gusty Winds and Dry Conditions Fueled Abby Fire in Flagstaff

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published March 28, 2016 at 1:49 PM MST
abby_fire_5.jpg
Flagstaff Fire Department
/

One of the first wildfires of the season broke out this weekend in Flagstaff. As Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports, gusty winds and dry conditions fueled the blaze.

The Abby Fire was burning in a wooded area near Fisher Point south of Flagstaff. Crews from the city and the Coconino National Forest conducted burnout operations and contained the blaze at 30 acres. A spokesperson for the Flagstaff Fire Department says the Abby Fire will be managed over the next several days with smoke visible in the area.

The blaze is under investigation, and officials believe it was human caused. A second fire was also reported over weekend near the base of Mount Elden in Flagstaff. It too was contained.

Fire officials report high fire danger in and around the city. During the last two months, the Flagstaff area has received about a quarter of its normal precipitation. 

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Flagstaffwildfireforest fireLocal NewsCoconino National ForestFire Season 2016
Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
See stories by Ryan Heinsius
Related Content