Gusty Winds and Dry Conditions Fueled Abby Fire in Flagstaff

One of the first wildfires of the season broke out this weekend in Flagstaff. As Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports, gusty winds and dry conditions fueled the blaze.

The Abby Fire was burning in a wooded area near Fisher Point south of Flagstaff. Crews from the city and the Coconino National Forest conducted burnout operations and contained the blaze at 30 acres. A spokesperson for the Flagstaff Fire Department says the Abby Fire will be managed over the next several days with smoke visible in the area.

The blaze is under investigation, and officials believe it was human caused. A second fire was also reported over weekend near the base of Mount Elden in Flagstaff. It too was contained.

Fire officials report high fire danger in and around the city. During the last two months, the Flagstaff area has received about a quarter of its normal precipitation.