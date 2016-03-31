Congress Members Want NPS to Conduct Harassment Survey

A group of U.S. representatives is asking the National Park Service to survey its employees on sexual harassment.

The request comes months after the Interior Department's Office of Inspector General found a long-term pattern of abuse at the Grand Canyon. The report focused on the park's now-defunct river district.

The representatives wrote to Park Service director Jon Jarvis earlier this month asking for the survey to determine whether complaints are more widespread. They're asking that employees be able to answer anonymously.

Agency spokeswoman April Slayton says officials are discussing how such a survey could be done. The Park Service has 22,000 permanent, seasonal and temporary employees.

The agency has outlined a series of reforms with firm deadlines to address the complaints at the Grand Canyon.



