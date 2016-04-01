Requirements Lowered for AZ Math Teachers

The Arizona Board of Education has lowered the state’s requirements for teaching 6th through 12th grade math. As Arizona Public Radio’s Justin Regan reports, the move is designed to address a statewide shortage of math teachers.

Under the new plan, teachers will only be required to pass proficiency tests in foundational math courses like algebra and geometry. They will no longer have to pass advanced tests in calculus and trigonometry unless they’ve been hired to teach those courses specifically.

State education officials hope the move will attract more math teachers to public education. Last year, The Arizona Department of Education reported that well over half the school districts and charters in the state were lacking in qualified math and science instructors. Many schools have had to fill positions with underqualified teachers.

The Board of Education last week agreed to use California’s version of math teacher proficiency exams until Arizona develops its own instructor tests for 6th through 12th grade instructors.