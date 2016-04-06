Ranchers Can be Compensated for Coexisting With Wolves

Ranchers in Eastern Arizona and New Mexico operating in Mexican Grey Wolf territory can now apply for federal compensation. As Arizona Public Radio’s Justin Regan reports, the payments are designed to help livestock owners coexist with the endangered predators.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service began the compensation program two years ago. It addresses economic issues ranchers face like livestock depredation. Fish and Wildlife also says cattle are stressed by living near wolves, which reduces their weight and negatively affects reproductive rates and meat quality.

In addition, the payments encourage ranchers to prevent confrontations with the predators by funding electric fence installations and moving livestock to different pastures.

Officials say they want to expand the program, and expect the number of ranchers who take part to increase. Federal wildlife managers could also enlarge Mexican Gray Wolf territory in the future.

There are at least 97 wild gray wolves living in Eastern Arizona and New Mexico. The animals are part of a federal reintroduction project begun in 1998.

Ranchers have until June 1st to apply for compensation through the program.