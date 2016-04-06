© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Wildfire Near Havasu Prompts Evacuations

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 6, 2016 at 10:28 AM MST
San Bernardino County Fire Department

Two rural RV parks south of Needles, California, have been evacuated as crews battle a brush fire that started in western Arizona and jumped the Colorado River.

Mohave Valley Fire District officials in Arizona say the blaze was reported at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Havasu National Wildlife Refuge and has burned at least 30 acres of dry brush.

Tye James, a waitress at Double Ds Roadhouse in Topock, Arizona, describes a huge plume of black smoke rising from around the riverbed.

Pirate's Cove and Park Moabi RV parks in California were evacuated as firefighters on both sides of the river work to surround the fire, which is burning out of control.

The cause is unknown but MVFD Fire Chief Ted Martin says investigators are considering the fire suspicious in nature.

Associated Press
