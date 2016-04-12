High Lead Levels Found at Some NOAZ Locations

An investigation by the Associated Press has found about 1400 water systems in the United States have exceeded federal limits for lead in recent years. As Arizona Public Radio’s Justin Regan reports, that includes several systems in Northern and Central Arizona.

Two drinking fountains at Oak Creek Elementary School in Cornville tested for high lead in 2013. Officials with the Cottonwood-Oak Creek school district say the levels have since dropped and they’re replacing the pipes. Kids in the affected classrooms have been drinking bottled water since 2014. A mobile home village in Flagstaff with a private water source and several campgrounds on the Tonto National Forest were also found to have high lead levels.

Officials with the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality say they’re working to fix the problems, and are developing a notification system to alert consumers when lead levels spike.

In total, at least 14 water systems in the state have exceeded federal lead levels since 2013.