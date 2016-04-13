Judge Releases Man Charged In Fatal NAU Shooting

A judge has agreed to release a man charged in the fatal shooting of a student at Northern Arizona University last fall to the custody of his parents.

Steven Jones will be monitored around-the-clock with a GPS device while living at his parents' home in Glendale.

Coconino County Superior Court Judge Dan Slayton said Tuesday that Jones is expected to be released once court officials in Maricopa County install the monitoring device and ensure it works.

Jones is charged with first-degree murder and assault in the Oct. 9 shooting on the Flagstaff campus.

His parents have agreed to remove all weapons from their home. Jones will be on a curfew and cannot have any contact with the victims.

Prosecutors had argued against his release, saying he's a danger to the community.