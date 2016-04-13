© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Judge Releases Man Charged In Fatal NAU Shooting

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 13, 2016 at 8:26 AM MST
Jones1.jpg
Jake Bacon/Arizona Daily Sun via AP
/

A judge has agreed to release a man charged in the fatal shooting of a student at Northern Arizona University last fall to the custody of his parents.

Steven Jones will be monitored around-the-clock with a GPS device while living at his parents' home in Glendale.

Coconino County Superior Court Judge Dan Slayton said Tuesday that Jones is expected to be released once court officials in Maricopa County install the monitoring device and ensure it works.

Jones is charged with first-degree murder and assault in the Oct. 9 shooting on the Flagstaff campus.

His parents have agreed to remove all weapons from their home. Jones will be on a curfew and cannot have any contact with the victims.

Prosecutors had argued against his release, saying he's a danger to the community.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News FlagstaffNAUcrimeLocal News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content