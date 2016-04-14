Ex-Navajo Lawmaker Sentenced In Private Tribal Fund Case

A former Navajo Nation lawmaker who pleaded guilty to misusing tribal funds has been sentenced to 30 days in jail and ordered to pay $6,000 in restitution.

Young Jeff Tom Sr. was sentenced Wednesday.

He was the first of more than a dozen former and current lawmakers to be sentenced in criminal cases stemming from a yearslong investigation into the Tribal Council's use of discretionary funds.

Tom pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bribery in February.

He faced up to six months in jail and could have been ordered to repay up to $13,750 — the amount he was accused of misusing.

Tom said in court documents that he conspired with five former colleagues to provide tribal funds to each other's family members, even though he knew it was illegal.