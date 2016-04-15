Earthquakes in NW AZ Expected to Decrease

Geologists believe a string of earthquakes this month in the Northwestern part of the state are not building up to a larger quake. Arizona Public Radio’s Justin Regan reports.

The U.S. Geological Survey, recorded at least 19 small magnitude quakes along the Arizona-Nevada border. The region has a series of large faults stretching between the Colorado Plateau and Las Vegas.

“I can only be guessing, but looking at patterns in the past in the state and in particular in this area I would say we have seen the activity for now that will occur there. It’s probably released most of the stress that would lead up to another earthquake,” says Dave Brumbaugh, Director of the Arizona Earthquake Information Center.

He also says there haven’t been many earthquakes recorded in the area since data collection began in the late 1800’s. This month's quakes ranged in magnitude from 0.7 to 3.4. Typically, a quake needs to have a magnitude of at least 2.5 to be felt by humans.