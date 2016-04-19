© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona Senate Seeks To Fix Long Election Lines

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 19, 2016 at 8:15 AM MST
The Arizona Senate has amended an unrelated election bill to require Maricopa County to at least triple the number of polling places from the number it had in the March 22 presidential primary election.

Maricopa County saw huge lines at many of its presidential primary polling places after it cut the number to 60 from 200 in 2012.

Sen. Kimberly Yee says she worked with the county recorder and Secretary of State to craft the language of the amendment adopted Monday. The underlying bill, House Bill 2017, deals with campaign signs and awaits a formal vote.

Yee's bill requires a minimum of 200 polling places in 2020.

Yee was one of the voters who had to wait in line to vote. She says she spent 5 ½ hours in line.

