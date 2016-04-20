© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona to Receive $2 Million Through Federal Conservation Fund

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published April 20, 2016 at 5:00 AM MST
Coconino National Forest
The U.S. Department of the Interior will allocate nearly $95 million to a federal land conservation fund. As Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports, Arizona will receive about $2 million through the program. 

The Land and Water Conservation Fund is supported by fees from offshore oil and gas development. It’s used to buy land for national parks and forests, and to benefit other federal and state agencies. The funds go toward locally supported conservation and recreation projects identified by state governments.

Arizona has received more than $220 million since the fund was established by Congress in the mid-1960s. The program has expanded Grand Canyon National Park and established the Sycamore Canyon Wildness area on the Coconino National Forest.

Congress last year reauthorized the Land and Water Conservation Fund for three years. The Obama Administration, however, is calling for a its permanent renewal and full funding of $900 million a year. 

Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
