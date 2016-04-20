Settlement Reached In FLDS Towns' Discrimination Case

Authorities have revealed how much money will be given to nine people in a settlement against two polygamous towns in Arizona and Utah that were found to have discriminated against nonbelievers.

The $1.6 million settlement was announced last month when a jury delivered verdicts against Colorado City, Arizona, and Hildale, Utah.

But the amount of money to be given to people within the community wasn't revealed at the time.

A court filing Monday now says nine people will each receive $173,000.

The towns and their water utility also will each pay a $55,000 civil penalty.

The jury concluded the towns violated the constitutional rights of nonbelievers by denying them basic services such as police protection, building permits and water hookups.