Settlement Reached In FLDS Towns' Discrimination Case

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 20, 2016 at 8:39 AM MST
colo_city_sign.jpg

Authorities have revealed how much money will be given to nine people in a settlement against two polygamous towns in Arizona and Utah that were found to have discriminated against nonbelievers.

The $1.6 million settlement was announced last month when a jury delivered verdicts against Colorado City, Arizona, and Hildale, Utah.

But the amount of money to be given to people within the community wasn't revealed at the time.

A court filing Monday now says nine people will each receive $173,000.

The towns and their water utility also will each pay a $55,000 civil penalty.

The jury concluded the towns violated the constitutional rights of nonbelievers by denying them basic services such as police protection, building permits and water hookups.



