Arizona Voters To Testify In Presidential Primary Challenge

A court challenge prompted by major problems in Arizona's presidential primary heads to a full hearing with testimony expected from experts and voters who allege they couldn't cast ballots.

Monday's hearing in Maricopa County Superior Court comes as Judge David Gass considers a request from the Arizona attorney general's office to throw out the case.

Tucson resident John Brakey sued Arizona Secretary of State Michele Reagan and all 15 counties after the March 22 election. He contends long lines in Maricopa County suppressed the vote and statewide voter registrations problems led to illegal vote counts. He wants the results decertified.

The attorney general says the presidential primary results can't be challenged and Brakey can't show the results would change if the contest was allowed.