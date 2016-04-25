© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona Voters To Testify In Presidential Primary Challenge

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 25, 2016 at 8:02 AM MST
Longlines1.jpg
Jacob Stanek/Daily News-Sun
/

A court challenge prompted by major problems in Arizona's presidential primary heads to a full hearing with testimony expected from experts and voters who allege they couldn't cast ballots.

Monday's hearing in Maricopa County Superior Court comes as Judge David Gass considers a request from the Arizona attorney general's office to throw out the case.

Tucson resident John Brakey sued Arizona Secretary of State Michele Reagan and all 15 counties after the March 22 election. He contends long lines in Maricopa County suppressed the vote and statewide voter registrations problems led to illegal vote counts. He wants the results decertified.

The attorney general says the presidential primary results can't be challenged and Brakey can't show the results would change if the contest was allowed.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Maricopa CountyelectionsSecretary of State Michele ReaganAttorney General Mark Brnovich
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content