KNAU and Arizona News

Feds Reviewing Proposed Wolf Legislation

Published May 4, 2016 at 8:10 AM MST
Published May 4, 2016 at 8:10 AM MST
Federal wildlife officials say they'll be doing a thorough review of legislation introduced by two U.S. senators that would affect endangered Mexican gray wolves in the Southwest.

Arizona Republicans John McCain and Jeff Flake have introduced a measure that would push the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to work more closely with states to revamp a decades-old recovery plan for the wolves.

The agency has already agreed as part of a settlement with environmentalists to have a recovery plan crafted by the end of 2017.

Fish and Wildlife Service spokesman John Bradley says the agency appreciates the senators' interest in the wolf and that the goal remains the recovery of the species.

He says the agency will support growth of the population, improvements in genetics and the eventual transfer of management of the species to the states.

Jeff Flake Senator John McCain Endangered Species Mexican gray wolf
Associated Press
