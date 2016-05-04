© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Man To Appear In Court In Death Of 11-Year-Old On Navajo Nation

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 4, 2016 at 8:26 AM MST
ashlynne-mike1.jpg
Courtesy photo
/

A 27-year-old New Mexico man arrested in the abduction and death of an 11-year-old girl on the Navajo Nation is expected to appear in court Wednesday.

The FBI says 27-year-old Tom Begaye of Waterflow, New Mexico, will appear before a federal magistrate in nearby Farmington.

Ashlynne Mike was abducted in the Fruitland area Monday afternoon, and searchers found her body Tuesday morning south of the monolithic rock that gives the community of Shiprock its name.

The girl and her 9-year-old brother were picked up by a man described as a stranger who lured them into a van by offering to take them to watch a movie.

The boy got away and was found by a passer-by.

Associated Press
