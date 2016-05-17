© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

2 Counts Dismissed In Navajo Case Against Urban Outfitters

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 17, 2016 at 8:12 AM MST
urban_outfitters1.jpg

A federal judge has dismissed two counts in a lawsuit the Navajo Nation filed against clothing retailer Urban Outfitters Inc.

U.S. District Judge Bruce Black in New Mexico says the tribe didn't show that the "Navajo" mark is famous.

Black wrote Friday that few courts have found trademarks to qualify as "famous." The legal definition must be met to move forward with federal and state dilution claims.

Black says the "Navajo" trademark is more of a niche and not recognized as a household name in the United States.

Six other counts remain in the 2012 lawsuit that centers on trademark infringement, unfair practices and false advertising.

Urban Outfitters and its subsidiaries, Free People and Anthropologie, are named as defendants.

KNAU and Arizona News Urban OutfittersLocal NewsNavajo Nation
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
