Fate Of School Funding Proposition 123 Unclear

The fate of a plan that would pump $3.5 billion in new money into Arizona's K-12 school system over 10 years was hanging by a thread late Tuesday.

Voters statewide were backing Proposition 123 by slightly more than the 50 percent it needs to win. Maricopa County and many smaller counties had completed counts of Election Day ballots late in the night.

That means final results won't be known until Wednesday at the earliest, and likely later in the week.

Maricopa County has an estimated 50,000 early ballots to count that were dropped off before Election Day. Elections Department spokeswoman Elizabeth Bartholomew says it's likely another 100,000 early ballots were dropped off at the polls.

Proposition 123 was losing in three of 15 counties - Pima, Coconino and Yavapai.