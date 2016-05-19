Ruling Keeps In Play A Temporary Ban On Arizona Executions

A ruling by a federal judge keeps in play a temporary ban on executions in Arizona.

But it also lets condemned prisoners press forward with a lawsuit protesting the way the state has used the death penalty.

A 27-page ruling Wednesday night by U.S. District Judge Neil Wake dismissed parts of a suit by seven death-row inmates and the First Amendment Coalition of Arizona.

It seeks more transparency in the state's execution process and comes as Arizona is facing difficulties in getting lethal-injection drugs.

The state's lawyers told Wake in January that Arizona's supply of a key drug used in executions is set to expire on May 31.

The state hasn't disclosed whether it has recently found another supply.

Executions in Arizona are on hold until the lawsuit is resolved.



