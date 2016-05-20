Tonto National Forest Closes Campground After Bear Sightings

Tonto National Forest officials have issued a temporary closure at the Pioneer Pass Campground in the Pinal Mountains because of repeated bear sightings.

Forest officials announced Thursday that the area closure order is effective immediately.

They say the purpose of the closure order is to protect visitors, employees and contractors while Arizona Game and Fish workers try to capture a bear that has been hanging around the area.

The closed area includes the Pioneer Pass Recreation Area and all associated parking areas, bathrooms and developed recreation sites.

The Pinal Mountains are in the Globe Ranger District southeast of Phoenix.