KNAU and Arizona News

Tonto National Forest Closes Campground After Bear Sightings

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 20, 2016 at 8:17 AM MST
Tonto National Forest officials have issued a temporary closure at the Pioneer Pass Campground in the Pinal Mountains because of repeated bear sightings.

Forest officials announced Thursday that the area closure order is effective immediately.

They say the purpose of the closure order is to protect visitors, employees and contractors while Arizona Game and Fish workers try to capture a bear that has been hanging around the area.

The closed area includes the Pioneer Pass Recreation Area and all associated parking areas, bathrooms and developed recreation sites.

The Pinal Mountains are in the Globe Ranger District southeast of Phoenix.

