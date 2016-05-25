© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Man Wanted In A Colorado Murder Case Is Arrested In Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 25, 2016 at 8:17 AM MST
FLAGSTAFF POLICE DEPARTMENT
Authorities say a man wanted in a Colorado murder case has been arrested in northern Arizona.

Flagstaff police say 30-year-old Kenneth Ray Bastidos was taken into custody Tuesday without incident.

They say metro narcotic agents spotted a man who matched the description of Bastidos and that led to the arrest.

Police say Bastidos was being sought in connection with a May 4 homicide at a motel in Colorado's Adams County.

They say he's being booked into the Coconino County jail on a homicide warrant.

Bastidos was involved in a vehicle pursuit with Flagstaff police and the Arizona Department of Public Safety on May 15, but he got away.

Police say the chase occurred after a woman ran into a Flagstaff hotel and reported she had been traveling with Bastidos.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Flagstaffcrime
