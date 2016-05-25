© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Man's Motive For Threatening Officers In Flagstaff Unclear

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 25, 2016 at 8:15 AM MST
The killing of a Tuba City man by police in Flagstaff this week marks the ninth time city officers have been involved in shootouts or used lethal force.

Authorities say 26-year-old Verl Bedonie of Tuba City was shot Monday after threatening officers and citizens with a handgun.

Flagstaff police Sgt. Margaret Bentzen says the motive is unclear.

She says the police department's mission is to protect citizens and save lives, but the action of suspects dictates the officers' response.

Records show that Flagstaff police exchanged gunfire with suspects three times since 2004 without any fatalities.

In four other cases since 2000, the suspect was killed by police.

Flagstaff Officer Jeff Mortiz was killed by a man he pulled over in 2000. Moritz was able to return fire.

