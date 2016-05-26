Fleas Collected In Flagstaff Test Positive For Plague

Fleas collected near a popular hiking area in Flagstaff have tested positive for plague.

The results are the first evidence of reported plague activity in Coconino County this year. But health officials say the disease is common and could be more widespread.

The positive samples came from areas near Interstate 40 and Butler Avenue.

Signs went up in the infected area and rodent burrows were treated to limit possible exposure. Humans and other animals can get the disease if they're bitten by an infected flea or come into direct contact with an infected animal.

Symptoms typically appear within two to six days and include fever, chills, headache, weakness, muscle pain and swollen lymph glands.

Health officials say they'll monitor the situation closely to determine if further action is needed.