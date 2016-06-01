© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Giant Planet Found Orbiting Young Star

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Melissa Sevigny
Published June 1, 2016 at 9:08 AM MST
Adam Block, Mt. Lemmon SkyCenter, UA
Three Flagstaff astronomers are part of a team that’s found a giant planet orbiting a surprisingly young star. Before this discovery, scientists believed big planets could only form around old stars.

Astronomers observed the star in the constellation of Taurus from telescopes in Arizona, Texas and Hawaii. A tiny wobble indicated the existence of an orbiting planet.

It’s at least eight times the size of Jupiter and zips around its star every nine days.

The star is young—only two million years old. Researchers previously thought a star had to be ten million years old to have a planet this big.

The new planet is one of more than 3,000 known exoplanets. The unusual discovery could help scientists understand how planets form.  

The discovery was announced last week in The Astrophysical Journal.

Melissa Sevigny
Melissa joined KNAU's team in 2015 to report on science, health, and the environment. Her work has appeared nationally on NPR and been featured on Science Friday. She grew up in Tucson, Arizona, where she fell in love with the ecology and geology of the Sonoran desert.
