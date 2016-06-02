© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News
Science and Innovations

Flagstaff Scientist Models Mountains on Jupiter’s Moon Io

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Melissa Sevigny
Published June 2, 2016 at 9:00 AM MST
Io-by-Voyager-1-credit-NASA-JPL.jpg
NASA/JPL-Caltech
/

A Flagstaff scientist has a new idea about how mountains form on Io, the volcanic moon of Jupiter. 

Michael Bland of the U.S. Geological Survey created a mathematical model to explain Io’s unusual mountains. They’re tall isolated peaks surrounded by pools of lava. 

As volcanoes spew magma onto the surface, layers of rock are pressed downward. Bland says the pressure creates cracks deep in Io’s crust, which funnel upward to make mountains.

“So that is a fundamentally different process than the way most mountains form on Earth,” Bland says, “in which a lot of times the deformation is occurring closer to the surface.”  

The cracking also releases more magma, which keeps the cycle going.

Bland says you don’t see this anywhere else in the solar system, but something similar may have happened on early Earth billions of years ago.

This research appeared recently in Nature Geoscience.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News astronomygeologyUSGSnasaScience and Innovation
Melissa Sevigny
Melissa joined KNAU's team in 2015 to report on science, health, and the environment. Her work has appeared nationally on NPR and been featured on Science Friday. She grew up in Tucson, Arizona, where she fell in love with the ecology and geology of the Sonoran desert.
See stories by Melissa Sevigny
Related Content