No Green Party Candidate On Arizona Presidential Ballot

Arizona Secretary of State Michele Reagan says Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein won't be on the November ballot because the state party failed to file its nomination papers for Electoral College delegates.

Reagan said in a statement issued Tuesday that the Green Party failed to meet the June 1 legal deadline. She says she's consulted with Attorney General Mark Brnovich and neither could find a legal way to waive the deadline and accept late nomination papers.

That means the only remedy would be through a court challenge.

The Green Party is the smallest of Arizona's four recognized political parties with about 4,500 members.

Voters technically choose presidential electors in the general election and they choose the next president.

National Green Party spokesman Scott McLarty says the state party is responsible for the filings. Calls seeking comment from Arizona party officials weren't immediately returned.