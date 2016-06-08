Prescott OKs Survivor Benefits For Another Firefighter Widow

Prescott has approved survivor benefits for another widow of a wildland firefighter who died three years ago.

The city's Public Safety Retirement Board reviewed and approved survivor benefits claim made by Marsena Thurston. She's the widow of Granite Mountain Hotshot Joe Thurston.

The 32-year-old Thurston was among 19 firefighters who died in the Yarnell Hill Fire on June 30, 2013.

The elite Granite Mountain Hotshots were trained to confront wildfires head-on and prevent their spread.

Last Friday, the board determined Joe Thurston met all criteria for survivor benefits under the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System.

The criteria were the same as those applied during previous hearings where survivor benefits were awarded to three other wildland firefighters who died in the Yarnell blaze.

Benefits will be awarded retroactive to June 2013.