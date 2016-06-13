Production On Deadly Arizona Fire Movie Set To Begin Monday

The producers behind a movie about the elite firefighting team that lost 19 members in a 2013 Arizona wildfire assure the story focuses on the firefighters' dedication, not the way in which they died.

The Arizona Republic reports that "Granite Mountain" is slated to start production Monday with a cast that includes Josh Brolin and Academy Award winner Jennifer Connelly.

Most of the movie will be filming in and around Santa Fe, New Mexico, due in part to the Arizona heat.

Producers say the plot will focus on Eric Marsh, who led the crew, and Brendan McDonough, the only surviving hotshot crew member. Release is scheduled for September 22, 2017.